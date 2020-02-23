Capitals Skate to Big Win in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – The Oahe Capitals picked up a huge win on Saturday as they skated out of Sioux Falls with a 604 victory in high school league action. The Capitals started strong scoring the first three goals of the game. Two in the first period from Raef Briggs and Clay Ambach and then the first goal of the second period from Ambach again. Caden Davis added a second period goal late in the period and Andrew Gordon and Spencer Weden added third period goals as Oahe won it’s second straight and the 5th time in the last 7 games. The Flyers outshot the Capitals 35-24 in the game but goaltender Kieran Duffy turned aside 31 shots to pick up the win in goal. The Capitals will face the Sioux Falls Flyers 2 squad in a game scheduled for 1:45 pm Sunday afternoon. Sioux Falls 1 beat the Capitals two weeks ago at the EXPO Center