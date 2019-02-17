Capitals Skate Back into Win Column

PIERRE, S.D. – The Oahe Capitals got back into the win columm with a 7-3 win over the Watertown Lakers, a team that beat the Capitals in their first meeting, Saturday in Ft. Pierre. Caden Davis had a pair of goals as 6 Capitals lit the lamp in the contest. The Capitals outshot the Lakers 37-23 in the contest and had just 2 penalties in the game while Watertown registered 22 minutes of penalties. The Capitals host Aberdeen in the final home game of the regular season and senior day this (Sunday) afternoon.