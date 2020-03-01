Capitals Shut Out in Regular Season Finale

PIERRE, S.D. – The Oahe Capitals boys varsity hockey team closed out the regular season on the short end of a 2-0 score to the Brookings Rangers Saturday night at the EXPO Center in Ft. Pierre. The Rangers broke a scoreless tie with a goal from Breck Hirshoff midway through the third period and put an insurance goal in the net 2 and a half minutes later to seal the win. The shots were even at 22 but Brookings goaltender Kade Brescher was superb in goal while Capitals goaltender Kieran Duffy made 20 saves. The Capitals will be the 4th seed in the upcoming State Tournament that will be played in two weeks in Sioux Falls.