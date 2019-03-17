Capitals Season Ends

PIERRE, S.D. – The Oahe Capitals boys varsity hockey season ended suddenly on Saturday when Coby Steiner scored at 5:07 into overtime lifting the Watertown Lakers to a 6-5 win over Oahe in the consolation semi final round of the State High School Hockey

tournament at the EXPO Center in Ft. Pierre. It was Steiner’ 2nd goal of the game ending the Capitals season. The game was tight throughout with the score tied 1-1 after 1 period and 3-3 after 2. Oahe took a 5-4 lead on Clay Ambach’s power play goal at the 12:06 mark. But Watertown’s CJ Barton scored at 14:29 to send the game to the extra period. Elliot Lief scored twice for the Capitals while Andrew Gordan and Caden Davis also found the net. Watertown outshot Oahe 39-31 in the game that sends Watertown to the consolation championship game. Oahe goes 0 and 2 in the tournament and was eliminated.