Capitals Roll Mitchell

FT. PIERRE, S.D. – The Oahe Capitals Varsity boys hockey team salvanged the final game of a 3 game weekend series and won their last home regular season game as they dominated the Mitchell Marlins 11-3 Sunday at the EXPO Center. After getting shut out by Rushmore 11-0 on Friday and edged 4-3 by Huron on Saturday, the Capitals put Sunday’s game against Mitchell in the win column early by scoring the first four goals of the game and building a 10-1 lead after two periods. Riggs Sanchez led the scoring charge for the Capitals with 4 goals and Caden Davis had a hat trick in the game. Jackson Lake, Talong Griese and Andrew Gordon also scored for Oahe. The Capitals outshot the Marlins 39-17 on the game as they travel to Sioux Falls to play the Sioux Falls Flyers next Saturday in the Denny Sanford Premier Center part of Hockey Day in South Dakota.
Comment Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed in the comments section of DakotaRadioGroup.com are solely those of the comment author and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions held by DakotaRadioGroup.com.