Capitals Roll Mitchell

FT. PIERRE, S.D. – The Oahe Capitals Varsity boys hockey team salvanged the final game of a 3 game weekend series and won their last home regular season game as they dominated the Mitchell Marlins 11-3 Sunday at the EXPO Center. After getting shut out by Rushmore 11-0 on Friday and edged 4-3 by Huron on Saturday, the Capitals put Sunday’s game against Mitchell in the win column early by scoring the first four goals of the game and building a 10-1 lead after two periods. Riggs Sanchez led the scoring charge for the Capitals with 4 goals and Caden Davis had a hat trick in the game. Jackson Lake, Talong Griese and Andrew Gordon also scored for Oahe. The Capitals outshot the Marlins 39-17 on the game as they travel to Sioux Falls to play the Sioux Falls Flyers next Saturday in the Denny Sanford Premier Center part of Hockey Day in South Dakota.