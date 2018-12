PIERRE, S.D. – The Oahe Capitals Varsity boys hockey team scored 4 goals in the first period and went on to defeat Yankton 6-3 in high school league hockey play Saturday at the EXPO center. 5 different players scored for Oahe with Elliot Leif scoring twice. Raef Briggs, Talon Griese, Spencer Wedin and Adam Ankrum also lighting the lamp for the Capitals who improved to 4 and 0 in league play and 6-5 overall. Oahe outshot Yankton 53-18 in the game.