Capitals Qwest for State Title Ends

PIERRE, S.D. – Title hopes for the Oahe Capitals varsity hockey team ended on Friday as they were beaten 7-4 by the Brookings Rangers in the opening round of the State High School Hockey Tournament at the EXPO Center in Ft. Pierre. Brookings led from start to finish as Ashton White had a hat trick for the Rangers. Penalties also saw the Capitals play shorthanded for 30 minutes in the game and Brookings took advantage with 3 power play goals. Spencer Wedin, Talon Griese, Caden Davis and Elliot Lief scored goals for the Capitals who were outshot in the game by a 33-17 margin. The Capitals will play Watertown at 1 pm in a consolation bracket elimination game. Watertown was beaten by Rushmore 4-2 in the other opening round game Friday night. The tournament start time was backed up 8 1/2 hours due to the winter storm that moved through South Dakota Wednesday and Thursday.