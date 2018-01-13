Capitals Pull Away in 3rd Period to Win

FREMONT, Ne. – THE Oahe Capitals boys varsity hockey team scored two unanswered goals in the third period to pull away and record a 4-2 win over the Fremont Flyers in South Dakota High School League play Saturday in Fremont, Nebraska. Spencer Wedin scored a shorthanded goal at the 4 minute mark of the final period for what proved to be the game winner. Riggs Sanchez added an insurance goal late in the period for the Capitals who won their 4th straight game. Sanchez had a pair oF goals n the game and Carsten Mueller added a goal for the Capitals who outshot the /flyers 40-20 in the game. Tristan Fuert made 18 saves in goal o pick up the win. The two teams play again on Sunday afternoon.

