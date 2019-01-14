Capitals Pee Wee C Hockey Team Wins Twice in Sioux Center

PIERRE, S.D. – The Oahe Capitals Pee Wee C hockey team played a pair of games in Sioux Center, Iowa over the weekend against the Sioux Center Storm. The first game saw the Capitals record a 6-1 victory. Goals came from Tanner Ondell off an assist from Asher Vandenbos. The Capitals picked it up in the second and third periods with goals fromJesse Eldridge, Vandenbos, Keegan Kitts, Ondell and a second goal from Kitts. Jaxon Jungwirth stopped 11 of 12 shots on goal. The second game saw the Pee Wee C’s record an 11-0 win over Sioux Center. Ondell had 3 goals in the game while Kitts lit the lamp for 2 goals as did Jonas Farmen. Ayden Behm, Eldridge, Vandenbos and Brylee Kafka also scored for the Capitals. The PeeWee C’s travel to Mitchell next Saturday to take on the Marlins.