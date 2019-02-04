Capitals Pee Wee A Hockey Team Splits Weekend Games

PIERRE, S.D. – The Oahe Capital Pee Wee A hockey team had a busy weekend as they played Sioux Falls on Friday night. Trailing 4-0 after 2 periods, the Pee Wee A squad got a pair of goals from Jarron Beck and one from Carter Sanderson in the third period but it wasn’t enough as Sioux Falls won 6-3. On Saturday, the Capitals played the Huron All Stars and took a 3-1 lead after the first periord on goals by Grayson Hunsley and Keller Herman along with Jarron Beck. Beck, Herman & Hunsley found the net in the second period for a 6-3 lead. Luke Miller scored in the third period and Hunsley added his third goal of the game for a hat trick as the Capitals won 8-4. The Capitals fired off 96 shots over the two games and Goalie Barret Schweitzer had 31 saves. The Capitals record is 8 wins and 7 losses thus far with their last league game on Sunday at the Expo against the Mitchell Marlins at 9 am.