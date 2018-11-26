Capitals Pee Wee A and C Teams Split Against Brookings

BROOKINGS, S.D. – The Oahe Capital Pee Wee A team took to the ice in a battle against the Brookings Rangers. The Rangers came out on the ice ready to play and the Caps found themselves down early on and could not recover. The lone goal for the Capitals was by Jarron Beck with the assist going to Carter Sanderson. The final score was 9-1 with 16 shots on goal by the Capitals. Goalie Barret Schweitzer had 31 shots fired at him. Next to take the ice was the Pee Wee C team. They fell behind quickly on Sunday to the Brookings Rangers. The first period was controlled by the Rangers who began scoring with two goals in the first period. The Rangers took a 3-0 lead before the Capitals Jonas Farmen found the back of the net with 8:34 left in the second period and again just a few seconds later. Farmen completed his hat trick followed by the go ahead goal from Keegan Kitts with 1:24 left in the second period. Asher Vandenbos put the Caps up 5-3 on a pass from Farmen. Jaxon Jungwirth was in goal and stopped 21 of the 24 shots on goal.

(Thanks Kellie Beck for providing information for story)