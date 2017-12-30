Capitals Outscored in Dickinson

DICKINSON, N.D. – Host Dickinson scored 4 second period goals as they defeated the Oahe Capitals Boys varsity hockey team 7-4 in the Border Battle tournament hosted by Dickinson on Friday. Dickinson out shot the Capitals 43-19 n the game and 20-4 in the second period. The game was tied 1-1 after the first intermission as Riggs Sanchez scored a goal at the 14 minute mark of the period. But Dickinson’s 4 goal onslaught in the second period game the homestanding squad a 5-2 lead after 2 periods. Sanchez was he offense foe the Capitals on the night as he scored all 4 goals for the “Golden Sombrero”. Spencer Wedin had two asssts as tbe Capitals lost for the 5th time in their last 6 games and fell to 10-5-0 on the season. Oahe is 0 and 2 in the Border Battle Tournament and will look to salvage one win out of the three games today when they take on Williston, N.D.