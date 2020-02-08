Capitals Outscore Marlins in High School League Hockey

PIERRE, S.D. – The Oahe Capitals boys varsity hockey team began a 3 game 3 day weekend with a 7-5 win over the Mitchell Marlins Friday night at the EXPO Center in Ft. Pierre. The Capitals scored 3 of the first 4 goals of the game and led 4-1 after the first period on goals from Clay Ambach, Kien Paul, Turner Starr and Dre Bennett. Oahe then had 3 second period goals as Raef Briggs scored twice and Spencer Wedin also added goal. The Capitals outshot the Marlins 35-31 in the contest with goaltender Kieran Duffy turning aside 26 shots. The Capitals continue their weekend of games at the EXPO Center tonight when they host the Sioux Falls Flyers 2 in a 7 pm game.