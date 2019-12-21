Capitals Lose on the Road to Huron

HURON, S.D. – The Oahe Capitals boys varsity hockey team dropped their first game of the South Dakota High School League Season on Friday as they were beaten 5-4 by the Huron All Stars in Huron. Spencer Wedin had the hat trick for Oahe scoring once in the second period and twice in the third period. Elliot Leif scored the first goal for the Capitals in the first period Wedin’s first goal at the 12:18 mark of the second period gave Oahe a 2-1 lead but the All Stars struck back and scored twice to lead 3-2 going into the final period. Goaltender Kieran Duffy made 38 saves in goal for the Capitals who fell to 2-1-0 in league play with the set back. The Capitals are off until December 38th when they travel to Rapid City to face the Rushmore Thunder.