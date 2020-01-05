Capitals Lose on the Road at Watertown

WATEERTOWN, S.D. – The Watertown Lakers scored two goals in the final 6 minutes of the game to claim a 6-4 win over the Oahe Capitals in South Dakota High School Hockey League action Saturday night in Watertown. Spencer Wedin scored twice in the third period to tie the game for the Capitals which his second goal of the period coming at 9:34 off an assist from Clay Ambach. Conner Bramer gave the lead back to Watertown at 11:08 for the game winning goal. Raef Briggs and Jason Fiore each scored short handed goals for the Capitals in the first and second periods Capitals goaltenders Riley Briggs and Kieran Duffy turned aside a total of 23 Watertown Shots on Goal while the Capitals got 43 shots on goal. The loss was the second straight for the Capitals in league play as they travel to Brookings for an afternoon contest on Sunday.