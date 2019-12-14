Capitals Lose Non League Home Contest to Mandan

PIERRE, S.D. – The Oahe Capitals boys varsity hockey team dropped a 4-2 verdict to Mandan, North Dakota in a non conference high school hockey contest Friday night at the EXPO Center. The game was tight throughout as Mandan scored the game winning goal on an empty netter with 4 seconds remaining in regulation. The Capitals got goals from Cole Nelson with assists from Andy Gordon and Jaden Flor. The second Capital goal was netted by Caden Davis with assists from Raef Briggs and goaltender Kieran Duffy. Duffy had 26 saves in net. The loss drops the Capitals record to 5-5-0 as they return to league play on Sunday when they host Yankton in a 2 pm game at the EXPO Center in the South Dakota High School League home opener for the Capitals.

Other scores last night from league play in South Dakota. In boys action the Rushmore Thunder picked up a 4-2 win over the Huron All Stars. In Girls action, Brookings was a 5-2 winner over the Mitchell Marlins and the Sioux Falls Flyers pounded the Sioux Center Stomr 10-1.

The Pierre Capitals girls varsity hockey team returns to league play this afternoon when they host the Huron All Stars in a 2 pm faceoff at the EXPO Center. Tomorrow, the Capital girls will travel to Brookings to face the Brookings Rangers in a 2 pm face off in Brookings.