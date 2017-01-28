Capitals Lose in North Dakota

DICKINSON , N.D. – The Oahe Capitals got out shot and outplayed on the ice Friday in Dickinson, N.D. as they dropped a 6-1 verdict to Dickinson in the first of a two game North Dakota trip. Dylan Kram scored 4 goals for Dickinson. The Capitals only got 23 shots on goal in the game The Capitals goal came late in the third period when the game was out of reach. The Capitals continue their North Dakota trip with an afternoon game in Mandan. Face off is scheduled for 1 pm central time.