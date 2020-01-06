Capitals JV and Bantam A Teams Each Go 1-1 on the Weekend

PIERRE, S.D. – The Oahe JV Capitals hockey team defeated Watertown 2-1 on Saturday. Cooper Schwartz was first to find the back of the net with an assist from Keenan Howard. Turner Starr scored the game winning goal with the assist credited to Isaac Polak. The Capitals outshot Watertown 40 to 24 with Colin Lee snagging 23 saves on the evening. On Sunday, the Capitals suffered their first loss of the season against the Brookings Bobcats. The lone goal scored by Jonathan Lyons. Again, the Capitals were able to outshoot their opponents 39 to 26 with Riley Briggs stopping 24 shots. The JV team will host the Huron All-Stars this Friday at 6:00pm at the Expo Center.

PIERRE, S.D. – The Oahe Capitals Bantam A Hockey team downed Watertown 6-3 in a game on Saturday but dropped a 5-1 verdict to Brookings on Sunday.. In the win over Watertown, Grayson Hunsley and Jarron Beck both scored unassisted goals in the first period to give Oahe a 2-0 lead. The Capitals took a 5-1 lead into the third period following second period goals from Keller Hermann, Hunsley and Beck. After Watertown scored twice to cut the lead to 5-3, Hunsley scored the hat trick with his third goal of the game for the 6-3 victory. The Capitals had 28 shots on goal and goalie Spencer Anderson had 13 saves. On Sunday, Carter Sanderson was the only goal scorer for the Capitals as Brookings came into the game averaging 40 shots per game and 9 goals per game. The Capitals held Brookings to 28 shots on goal and well below their average of 9 goals per game. The Capitals will face off against Brookings again at home on Sunday, January 12th at 9 am. The Bantam’s record on the season is 3-3.