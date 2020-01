PIERRE, S.D – The scheduled South Dakota State High School Hockey League games between the Oahe Capitals and the Mitchell Marlins in Mitchell have been postponed for today due to the weather and road conditions. The Capitals Girls game was scheduled for 12:30 pm while the Capitals boys contest was scheduled to be played at 8 pm. The games will be rescheduled. The Capitals girls team is scheduled to travel to Sioux Falls for a matchup against the Flyers tomorrow.