Capitals Hockey Drop Games on Saturday

PIERRE, S.D. – The Oahe Capitals boys varsity hockey team dropped a 5-2 verdict to the Sioux Falls #2 Flyers Saturday at the EXPO Center in Ft. Pierre. The Flyers broke a 1-1 tie with a goal at 16:04 of the first period and then scored the next two goals before the Capitals netted their second and final goal of the game. Sioux Falls added an insurance goal at 16:48 of the third period. Capital goals came on a power play from Caden Davis at 14:02 of the first period and Clay Ambach added a goal at 12:07 of the second period. The Capitals outshot the Flyers 31-19 in the game with goaltender Kieran Duffy stopping 14 shots on goal. The Capitals return to the ice with a 4 pm game against Aberdeen on Sunday.

-0-

The Oahe Capitals girls varsity hockey team scored first on a goal from Adisyn Gray 37 seconds into the first period but the Sioux Falls Flyers responded with the next 7 goals as Sioux Falls went on to win 12-2 in High School League Hockey Saturday at the EXPO Center in the annual Pink at the Rink Day in the annual fight against women’s breast cancer. Jessa McTighe scored the second goal for the Capitals at 5:31 of the second period. Sioux Falls outshot the Capitals 43-10 in the game. The Capitals host the Sioux Center Storm next Saturday at 3 pm at the EXPO Center.