Capitals Girls Hockey Win in Huron

HURON, S.D. – Jessa McTighe’s second goal of the third period proved to be the game winner putting the Oahe Capitals girl hockey team up 6-4 as they went on to record a 6-5 state high school league victory on Saturday in Huron. McTighe scored at 6:06 of the third period. Huron scored a goal with a man advantage at 15:39 but could not find the game tying goal. The Capitals looked good on offense on Saturday as they put 28 shots on goal and led Most of the game. They were up 3-1 after the first period on ga pair of goals from Kaitlynn Swenson and Sara Bierne. Madison Evje added a second period goal to give the Capitals a 4-2 lead before McTighe put the game in the win column with her two third period goals. Abigail Stewart-Fromm faced 34 shots and turned aside 29 of them in goal. With the win the Capitals get two point in the standings and improved their record to 3-7-0.