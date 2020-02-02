Capitals Girls and Boys Win League Games

PIERRE, S.D. – The Oahe Capitals bounced back from a setback to Sioux Falls on Friday with a win on Saturday as they downed the Watertown Arrows 4-2 at the EXPO Center in Ft. Pierre. Elliot Leif, Joaden Flor and Spencer Wedin scored un assisted goals in the first and second periods and Leif scored his second goal in the third period as the Capitals outshot the Lakers 31-17 in the game. Leif’s first period goal and Flor’s were shorthanded goals as both teams had 10 minutes in the penalty box.

In Rapid City, the Capitals Girls hockey team won their second straight as they downed the Rushmore Thunder 3-2 in Rapid City. After falling behind 2-0 the Capitals scored the final 3 goals of the game with Jessa McTighe scoring the game winner at the 15:38 mark of the third period. McTighe and Sara Bierne scored goals in the second period that tied the game at 2 after 2 periods. Abbigail Fromm-Stewart made 24 saves in goal for the Capitals who outshot by Rushmore 26-18.