Capitals Fall to Brookings

BROOKINGS, S.D. – The Brookings Rangers scored two unanswered goals and rally and claim a 4-2 victory over the Oahe Capitals Saturday in South Dakota High School league play in Brookings. Colton Cruse scored what proved to be the game winner with a power play goal at the 4:26 mark of the second period. Brookings led 2-1 after the first period and 3-2 after the second. Conner Gerber scored the first goal for Oahe and Colman Varty scored the Capitals second goal of the game 26 seconds into the second period. Brookings outshot Oahe 33-22 in the game as they padded their point lead over Oahe to 4 points in the standings. Oahe returns to action later today (Sunday) when they host Mitchell in the final home game of the season and senior recognition day at the EXPO Center in Ft. Pierre. Face off the varsity game is scheduled for 1:15 pm.