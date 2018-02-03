Capitals Fall Flat

February 3, 2018
By: Rod Fisher (sdaha.org)

 

FT. PIERRE, S.D. – The Oahe Capitals varsity boys hockey team had their 12 game unbeaten streak come to a skidding halt as they were shutout for the first time this year in a 11-0 rout by the Rushmore Thunder Friday night at the EXPO Center. Rushmore had a 1-0 lead after the first period and then scored 7 unanswered goals in the second period, 3 of them shorthanded. The added 3 more in the third period that sent the Pink in the Rink night crowd home disappointed. Rushmore, the league leader in the standings outshot the Capitals 47-14 in the game. The Capitals will look to bounce back later today when they host Huron.


