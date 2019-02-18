Capitals Edge Aberdeen in Overtime while Cougars Claw Lady Capitals

PIERRE, S.D. – The Oahe Capitals boys varsity hockey team won a wild one Sunday at the EXPO Center as they outscored the Aberdeen Cougars 6-5. Caden Davis scored on a power play goal at 16:34 of the final period to tie the game at 5 and send it overtime where Spencer Wedin scored the game winning goal for the Capitals at the 1:18 mark for the game winner.. Aberdeen scored 4 goals in the third period to come from behind and take the lead after the Capitals had built a 3-1 lead with a pair of first period goals from Spencer Wedin and a Talon Greise goal in the second period. Davis scored another goal midway through the third period. The Capitals outshot the Cougars 35-21 in the game that was senior day and the final home game of the regular season.

-0-

Amy Gilkerson scored the Lady Capitals lone goal in a 16-1 setback to the Aberdeen Cougars.