Capitals Drop Second Straight

December 9, 2017
By: Rod Fisher

 

RAPID CITY, S.D. – The Rushmore Thunders jumped out a 4-1 period lead and went on defeat the OOahe Capitals 8-3 in South Dakota High School league hockey Friday night in Rapid City. Spencer Wedin had a pair of second period goals that cut the Thunders lead to 5-3 but 3 unanswered third period goals did the Capitals in as the lost their second straight in league play and are 1-2-0 with an overall record of 9-2-0. Riggs Sanchez had a first period goal for the Capitals who got outshot 30-20 in the contest. The Capitals take today off and return to the ice tomorrow for 3:15 pm face off with the Sioux Falls Flyers at the EXPO Center in Ft. Pierre.


