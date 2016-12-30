Capitals Drop Second Game of Dickinson Tournament

DICKINSON, N.D. – The Dickinson Midgets Hockey team tallied two early goals against the Oahe Capitals and staved off the Capitals after that in a 4-3 win in the Dakota Border Battle Holiday Tournament in Dickinson. Colman Varty scored the Capitals first goal of the game in the first period and Spencer Wedin added goals in the second period as the Capitals lost for the second time in the tournament. Brody Hultman had 34 saves in goal for the Capitals who look to salvage the final game of the tournament today when they face Beulah-Hazen.