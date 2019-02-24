Capitals Drop Road Contest

BROOKINGS, S.D. – The Oahe Capitals dropped a 3-0 verdict to the Brookings Rangers Saturday in Brookings. the Capitals were outshot in the contest by a 35-12 margin as the lost their third game of the league season. The game was tight throughout with the Capitals trailing 1-0 when Brookings netted two empty net goals in the final minute of the third period. Oahe had 14 minutes in penalties in the game but did not allow a power play goal. The Capitals play a game at Yankton on Sunday at noon.