Capitals Drop Regular Season Finale

RAPID CITY, S.D. – Hunter Stewart scored the game winner 1:17 into overtime to lift the Rushmore Thunder to a 4-3 win over the Oahe Capitals in the regular season finale for Oahe Friday night in Rapid City. Oahe led 3-2 going into the third period but were shutdown the rest of the game by the Thunder. After trailing 1-0 after 1, The Capitals scored a power play goal from Jaden Griese, an even strength goal from Carsten Mueller and a second power play goal from Zach Fendrich all in the second period. Rushmore out shot the Capitals 27-18 in the contest. The game was filled with penalties as the Capitals had 9 infractions for 34 minutes and Rushmore 10 for 28 minutes. The Thunder did not score a power play goal but Gavin Garry’s shorthanded goal in the third period tied the game at 3 and sent the game to overtime. The Capitals did get a point in the OT loss. Oahe finishes the regular season with q 11-5-1-1 league record and will be the 4th seed in the upcoming State high School hockey tournament in two weeks.