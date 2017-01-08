Capitals drop Pink in the Rink Matchup

PIERRE, S.D. – The Oahe Capitals dropped a 3-2 verdict to the Rushmore Thunder on Saturday in the annual Pink in the Rink game for Cancer Awareness. The Thunder jumped out to a 2-0 first period lead and held off the Capitals the rest of the game. Zach Fendrich scored a power play goal in the second period to get the Caps on the board. Coleman Varty scored the other goal in the third period but it wasn’t enough as Oahe dropped their third league contest. The Capitals outshot the Thunder 24-16 in the game. Oahe returns to action this afternoon when they travel to Aberdeen to face the Cougars.