Capitals Drop Home Game to Brookings

PIERRE, S.D. – The Oahe Capitals hockey team dropped a 6-2 verdict to the Brookings Rangers Saturday at the EXPO Center in Ft. Pierre in South Dakota High School league action. The Rangers scored the first four goals of the game and the Capitals could not get back into the contest. CoLman Varty and Chase Bolte scored the two Capitals goals as Brookings outshot the Capitals 44-19 in the contest. The Capitals return to league action tomorrow (Sunday) when they travel to Mitchell for a matchup against the Marlins.