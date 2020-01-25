Capitals Drop Game to Rangers

PIERRE, S.D – The Oahe Capitals Girls Hockey team dropped a 7-1 verdict to the Brookings Rangers Friday night at the EXPO Center in Ft. Pierre. Brookings scored the first three goals of the game as they led 1-0 after the first period and then went up 3-0 before Jessa McTighe scored a power play goal with assists from Kaitlyn Swenson and Alyssa Stahl. But that would be it as Brookings netted the next 4 goals to defeat the Capitals for the second time this season. The Capitals were outshot in the game 34-14 as goaltender Abbigail Stewart-Fromm made 27 saves in goal. The Capitals are back on the ice tonight when they travel to Huron to face the All Stars in a 7 pm face off.