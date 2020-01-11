Capitals Drop Close One to Huron

PIERRE, S.D. – The Oahe Capitals dropped another close matchup on Friday night as the Huron All Stars downed the Capitals 5-4 in South Dakota High School League hockey at the EXPO Center in Ft. Pierre. Huron jumped out to a 3-0 first period lead before the Capitals came back scoring 3 times in the second period on a pair of goals from Elliot Lief and a goal from Jaden Flor. In the third period, Walker Schiltz scored a goal at 7:38 and Carson Duba added what proved to be the game winner at 8:40. Oahe got a power play goal from Elliot Lief, this third of the game for a hat track, at 11:39 but could find the net the rest of the game. Huron was outshot in the game 38-26 by the Capitals and goaltender Kieran Duffy stopped 21 shots. Oahe returns to action tonight when they travel to Aberdeen to face the Aberdeen Cougars for the first time this season at 6 pm.