  • Home > 
  • Sports > 
  • Capitals Drop 6 OT Contest in State Tournament

Capitals Drop 6 OT Contest in State Tournament

Capitals Logo150
March 11, 2017
By: Rod Fisher (sdaha.org)

 

 

BROOKINGS, S.D. – Garrett Barse scored an overtime goal at 4:14 of the 6th extra stanza to hand the Watertown Lakers a 2-1 victory over the Oahe Capitals in a quarterfinal game of the State Boys High School Hockey tournament in Brookings on Friday.  Watertown’s Bubba Spiering scored a first period goal for Waterown to give them a 1-0 first intermission lead but the Capitals evened the score on a Kade McTighe goal 3:20 into the second period on an assist from Zach Fendrich.  Watertown outshot the Capitals 72-53 through out the contest.  Watertown will play Brookings in a semi final round contest tonight.  The Capitals face the Sioux Center Storm in a consolation semi final game at 2:30 this afternoon in Brookings.


Comment Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed in the comments section of DakotaRadioGroup.com are solely those of the comment author and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions held by DakotaRadioGroup.com.

Comments are closed.



Multimedia