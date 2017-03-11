Capitals Drop 6 OT Contest in State Tournament

BROOKINGS, S.D. – Garrett Barse scored an overtime goal at 4:14 of the 6th extra stanza to hand the Watertown Lakers a 2-1 victory over the Oahe Capitals in a quarterfinal game of the State Boys High School Hockey tournament in Brookings on Friday. Watertown’s Bubba Spiering scored a first period goal for Waterown to give them a 1-0 first intermission lead but the Capitals evened the score on a Kade McTighe goal 3:20 into the second period on an assist from Zach Fendrich. Watertown outshot the Capitals 72-53 through out the contest. Watertown will play Brookings in a semi final round contest tonight. The Capitals face the Sioux Center Storm in a consolation semi final game at 2:30 this afternoon in Brookings.