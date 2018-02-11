Capitals Drop 1 Goal Game While Lady Caps Break Losing Streak

SIOUX FALLS, S.D.- The Sioux Falls Flyers scored the first 2 goals and then held on for a 2-1 win over the Oahe Capitals in the first every Hockey Day in South Dakota high school league game in the Denny Sanford Premier Center in Sioux Falls. Spencer Wedin scored at 13:05 of the third period but the Capitals could not find the net in the closing minutes of the game. Oahe was out shot in the contest 33-19. Sioux Falls’ Braden Malwitz scored a power play goal early in the third period for the game winner.

The Oahe Lady Capitals broke a 14 game losing skid with a 3-2 win over the Watertown Lakers Saturday at the EXPO Center. Amy Gilkarson scored the game tieing goal midway through the second period and then the game winner 40 seconds into the third period to give the Lady Capitals just their 3rd win of the league season. Watertown outshot the Lady Capitals 34-17.