Capitals Defeat Thunder

PIERRE, S.D. – Adam Ankrum scored the game winning goal in the 6th minute of the third period and the Oahe Capitals recorded a 3-2 win over the Rushmore Thunder in the season opening league contest Friday night at the EXPO Center. Ankrum scored a even strength goal on an assist from Isaak Polak. Oahe led 2=1 after 1 period on a pair of goals from Spencer Wedin only to seed the Thunder tie the game with the only second period goal. Rushmore outshot the Capitols 27-25 in the game with Capitals goaltender Tate Mueller making 25 saves. The Capitals improve to 3-2-0 on the season and 1-0-0 in league play. Oahe will host Huron Saturday night at 7 pm in their next contest.