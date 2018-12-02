Capitals Convincing in Victory Over Huron

PIERRE, S.D. – The Oahe Capitals scored two goals in the first period and added 3 in the second as they downed the Huron All Stars 6-1 Saturday night in league play at the EXPO Center. Talon Griese and Spencer Wedin scored goals in the first period to take a 2-0 lead after 1 period. After Xavier Erickson scored 8 seconds into the second period for Huron to cut the lead in half, the Capitals answered with 3 unanswered goals to close out the period. Wedin scored his second goal of the game in the first minute of the period while Clay Ambach and Raef Briggs added goals 6th and 14th minute of the period. Oahe closed out the scoring on a goal from Caden Davis in the 6th minute of the final stanza for the 6-1 win. Oahe got 28 shots on goal and goaltender Tate Mueller was stellar in goal stopping 21 of 22 shots as the Capitals won for the second time this weekend and improved to 2-0-0 in league play. The Capitals will host Yankton next Saturday for their next game at the EXPO Center.