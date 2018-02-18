Capitals Comeback Short at Brookings

  • Home > 
February 18, 2018
By: Rod Fisher (sdaha.org)

 

BROOKINGS, S.D. – The Oahe Capitals fell behind 3-0 in the first period and could not recover as they were downed by the Brookings rangers 5-3 Saturday in Brookings. Spencer Wedin scored in the 14th minute of period 1 to cut the Brookings lead to 3-1. But the Rangers tallied two more goals to take a 5-1 lead before Caden Davis scored twice at the ninth and 12th minute mark of the third period to cut the lead to 5-3. Brookings outshot the Capitals 43-19 in the contest. The Capitals are back in action this afternoon with a game in Watertown against the Lakers.


