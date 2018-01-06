Capitals Break Winless String

HURON, S.D. – Spencer Wedin scored both goals including a shorthanded game winner at 8:12 of the third period to lead the Oahe Capitals to a 2-1 win over the Huron All Stars in High School league play Friday night in Huron. Wedin scored his first goal of the game Just under 3 minutes into the game. Oahe outshot the All Stars 29-21 in the game with Capital goalie Tristan Fuerst making 20 saves in picking up his 6th win of the season. Oahe had 4 penalties in the game and killed off 3 shorthanded until Xavier Erickson scored a power play goal at the 10 minute mark of the third period. The win was the 11th of the season but just the third in league play for Oahe who takes today off before returning to the ice tomorrow to face ‘Aberdeen in a 3:15 pm face off at the EXPO Center in Ft. Pierre