Capitals Break Losing Skid

BERDEEN, S.D. – The Oahe Capitals varsity boys hockey team ended a 3 game South Dakota high school losing skid with a 5-2 win over the Aberdeen Cougars on Saturday in Aberdeen. The Capitals trailed 2-1 after the first period but put things together for the secone and third periods in the contest scoring the games final 4 goals. Caden Davis scored a pair of goals for the Capitals who outshot the Cougars 35-25. Riley Briggs over came a shaky start to make 23 saves in the game.

Jenna Keyser scored the Oahe Capitals lone goal in a 13-1 setback at Aberdeen on Saturday. Keyser scored her goal in the first minute of the second period but Aberdeen already had the game in hand scoring 6 unanswered first period goals. Aberdeen outshot the Capitals 57-9 in the contest.