Capitals Bounce Back with Win at Aberdeen

PIERRE, S.D. – The Oahe Capitals Varsity boys hockey team went 2 and 1 over the weekend capping it off with a 7-1win at Aberdeen on Sunday. The Capitals scored the first 6 goals of the game with Riggs Sanchez and Colman Varty eaching talleying 2 goals apeice. Zach Fendrich, Jordan Greise and Jaden Greise each tallied a goal for the Capitals who outshot the Cougars 39-13. On Saturday, the Capitals dropped a 3-2 verdict to the Rushmore Thunder and Friday, Oahe handed Huron a 5-1 setback. Oahe still leads the high school standings in the state with 11 points. Brookings and Rushmore each are a point back with 10. The Captials return to the ice on Friday when they travel to Huron.