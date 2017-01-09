Capitals Bounce Back with Win at Aberdeen

  • Home > 
Landon Badger Hockey
January 9, 2017
By: Rod Fisher (sdaha.org)

 

 

PIERRE, S.D. – The Oahe Capitals Varsity boys hockey team went 2 and 1 over the weekend capping it off with a 7-1win at Aberdeen on Sunday.  The Capitals scored the first 6 goals of the game with Riggs Sanchez and Colman Varty eaching talleying 2 goals apeice.  Zach Fendrich, Jordan Greise and Jaden Greise each tallied a goal for the Capitals who outshot the Cougars 39-13.  On Saturday, the Capitals dropped a 3-2 verdict to the Rushmore Thunder and Friday, Oahe handed Huron a 5-1 setback.  Oahe still leads the high school standings in the state with 11 points.  Brookings and Rushmore each are a point back with 10.  The Captials return to the ice on Friday when they travel to Huron.


