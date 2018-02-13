Capitals Bantams Tie and Pee Wee A Team Ends Season with Weekend Split

PIERRE, S.D. – The Oahe Bantam Oahe Capitals tied top ranked Sioux Falls Flyers for the South Dakota Hockey Day at the Denny Sanford Premier Center in Sioux Falls this past Saturday. Isaac Polak had the hat trick for Oahe and Turner Starr had an unassisted goal in the second period. Oahe held a 3-1 lead going into the third period before Sioux Falls scored 3 times to tie the game at 4.v Neither team would be successful in capture the win in the 10 minute sudden death overtime to end the game with a tie. Colin Lee recorded 43 saves in goal on the day for the Capitals. The Oahe Capitals will travel to Brookings this Saturday for their last regular season game.

PIERRE, S.D. – The Oahe Capitals Pee Wee A squad lost a heartbreaker in the last 22 seconds against the Watertown Lakers on Saturday . The Capitals fell by a final score of 3-4. Grayson Hunsley scored the first goal of the game and Carter Samuelson found the net twice for the Capitals. On Sunday, the Capitals won 5-3 behind goals from Jarron Beck who scored twice, Carter Gordon, Carter Sanderson and Andre Carbonneau . Goalie Jaxon Jungwirth had 18 saves on the game. The game marked the end of the season for the Capitals Pee Wee A team.