Capitals Bantams and Pee Wee Hockey Teams Split Weekend Games

PIERRE, S.D. – the Oahe Bantam Capital hockey team fell short this past weekend in a pair of games. On Saturday, the Caps took to the road to Mitchell and would come within striking distance in the 4-3 loss against the Marlins. Keenan Howard and Dre Berndt scored a pair of first period goals for the Capitals. Lyons would find the back of the net to bring the Caps within one with 30 seconds left in the game but it was a close as Oahe would get as Mitchell won 4-3. Spencer Anderson had 17 saves on the night for the Capitals. On Sunday, the Caps would face the top ranked Rushmore Thunder. Alex Hight would be the lone Capital to score in the second period and Berndt would score the final Oahe goal in Rushmore’s 9-2 win. Colin Lee recorded 27 saves on 36 shots on goal. The Bantams will travel to Yankton next Sunday to take on the Miracle.

The Oahe Capitals Pee Wee A had a busy weekend with three games. Friday night they hosted the Rushmore Thunder. Carter Sanderson who fired the puck in, but that would be the lone goal on the game and the Cap’s were defeated 7-1. The Capitals hit the road to take on the Mitchell Marlins and the score was the same as Friday, only in the Capitals favor 7-1. The Capitals got a pair of goals from Nick Gray, Keller Hermann and Sanderson . Sunday morning the Capitals took on Sioux Falls Flyers II. Beck found the back of the net with a power play goal 10 minutes into the first period. The Capitals were down 4-1 before Sanderson scored twice to cut the lead to 4-3 but it was as close as the Capitals would get Goalie Barret Schweitzer had 89 saves on the weekend and the Capitals had 70 shots on goal, while their opponents had 101. The Pee Wee A record is 7-6 with three games left in League play.