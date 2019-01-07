Capitals Bantam and Pee Wee A and C Hockey Splits Weekend Games

PIERRE, S.D. – The Oahe Bantam Capitals hockey split their games this past weekend. On Saturday, in Watertown, they dropped a 6-2 verdict to Watertown. Jonathan Lyons tallied both goals on the day with one assist from Keenan Howard. On Sunday, the Capitals traveled to Huron to take on the All-Stars and came away with better results. The Capitals started out strong and never looked back winning 3-1 with two unassisted goals from Jaden Flor and a goal from Keenan Howard with the assist credited to Jonathan Lyons. The Bantams will travel to Sioux Center next weekend for a pair of games against the Tornadoes.

PIERRE, S.D. – The Oahe Pee Wee A and C hockey teams were on the road this past weekend where the Pee Wee A team downed Watertown 6-3 and Huron 8-3. Grayson Hunsley scored a first period goal and Nick Gray, Keller Herman and Jarron Beck all had goals in the second period of play against Watertown. Carter Sanderson scored two goals back to back to clinch the win for Capitals. On Sunday at Huron, goals by Gray and Hermann gave Oahe a 2-1 lead in the first period. Beck, Tristan Lake and Hunsley all scoring one and Sanderson recorded two goals in the second period and Hermann added a goal in the third period for the Oahe 8-3 win. Goalie Barret Schweitzer records 33 saves on the weekend. The Oahe Pee Wee A’s improve their record to 5-4 and will take on the Rushmore Thunder next Friday. The Pee Wee C team also skated this past weekend. Keegan Kitts and Ayden Boehm scored a pair of goals early in Watertown on Saturday, Jonas Farnham scored a goal in the second period and the game winner in the third for Oahe’s 4-3 win. Jaxon Jungwirth stopped 10 of 13 shots.