Capitals and Lady Cap’s Go Through Winless Weekend

PIERRE, S.D. – The Oahe Capitals boys varsity hockey team is now on a 3 game losing skid as they were shutout by the Sioux Falls Flyers 6-0 yestrday (Sunday) at the EXPO Center in Ft. Pierre. Sioux Falls outshot the Capitals 42-14 in the contest that saw the Capitals penalized for 16 minutes in the game compared to 6 for Sioux Falls. 2 of the Flyer goals were on the power play and they scored a shorthanded goal as well. The Capitals on Friday night dropped a 8-3 verdict to Rushmore as the Capitals are now 1-3-0 in league play and 9-3-0 overall. Oahe will host Watertown in their only game of the season next Sunday at the EXPO Center.

-0-

ABERDEEN, S.D. – The Oahe Lady Capitals could not muster any offense over the weekend as they lost twice to the Aberdeen Cougars by scores of 11-0 on Saturday and 11-0 yesterday (Sunday). The Lady Capitals were outshot 57-6 in the loss on Sunday as Aberdeen broke the game wide open with 4 unanswered goals to take a 6-0 lead after 2 periods. They added 5 more in the third to hand the Lady Capitqals their 4th straight loss in high school league play. Oahe has a 3 game series next weekend at the EXPO Center in Ft. Pierre when they host the Omaha Jr. Lady Lancers in games Friday night, Saturday afternoon and Sunday morning.