  • Home > 
  • Sports > 
  • Capitals and Lady Cap’s Go Through Winless Weekend

Capitals and Lady Cap’s Go Through Winless Weekend

December 11, 2017
By: Rod Fisher (sdaha.org)

 

PIERRE, S.D. – The Oahe Capitals boys varsity hockey team is now on a 3 game losing skid as they were shutout by the Sioux Falls Flyers 6-0 yestrday (Sunday) at the EXPO Center in Ft. Pierre. Sioux Falls outshot the Capitals 42-14 in the contest that saw the Capitals penalized for 16 minutes in the game compared to 6 for Sioux Falls. 2 of the Flyer goals were on the power play and they scored a shorthanded goal as well. The Capitals on Friday night dropped a 8-3 verdict to Rushmore as the Capitals are now 1-3-0 in league play and 9-3-0 overall. Oahe will host Watertown in their only game of the season next Sunday at the EXPO Center.
-0-
ABERDEEN, S.D. – The Oahe Lady Capitals could not muster any offense over the weekend as they lost twice to the Aberdeen Cougars by scores of 11-0 on Saturday and 11-0 yesterday (Sunday). The Lady Capitals were outshot 57-6 in the loss on Sunday as Aberdeen broke the game wide open with 4 unanswered goals to take a 6-0 lead after 2 periods. They added 5 more in the third to hand the Lady Capitqals their 4th straight loss in high school league play. Oahe has a 3 game series next weekend at the EXPO Center in Ft. Pierre when they host the Omaha Jr. Lady Lancers in games Friday night, Saturday afternoon and Sunday morning.


Comment Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed in the comments section of DakotaRadioGroup.com are solely those of the comment author and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions held by DakotaRadioGroup.com.

Comments are closed.



Multimedia