Capitals and Lady Caps Both Win on the Road

UNDATED – Both the Oahe Capitals and Oahe Lady Capitals won league high school games Saturday. The Capitals downed the Sioux Center Storm 8-1 in Sioux Center, Iowa while the Lady Capitals skated to a 4-2 win over Watertown for their 7th consecutive league win. In the Capitals game against Sioux Center, Oahe scored the game’s last 7 goals. Spencer Wedin scored a pair of first period goals for the Capitals and added a third in the third period for the hat trick. Kade McTighe also had a hat trick for Oahe while Zach Fendrich and Jaden Griese added goals. The Capitals outshot the Storm 49-19 in the game. The two teams play again today in Sioux Center.

In the Lady Capitals 4-2 win at Watertown, Grace Nedved had the hat trick including the game winning goal at 12:34 off an assist from Caryn Brakke. Brakke added an insurance goal 3 minutes later as the Lady Cap’s were outshot 32-26 in the game. Brakke had a 4 point night as she scored a goal and had two assists. The Lady Capitals will have their senior recognition day today as they host Rushmore the regular season home finale at noon at the EXPO Center in Ft. Pierre.