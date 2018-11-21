Capitals and Lady Capitals Hockey Season Underway

PIERRE, S.D. – The Oahe Capitals and Oahe Lady Capitals seasons are underway. The Capitals went 2-2 in a tournament in Rapid City over the weekend. Oahe broght home the 3rd place hardware from that tournament that saw the Capitals score a total of 20 goals while allowing 13. Capitals head coach Rob Kittay says that it shows how the skill level of high school hockey in the upper mid-west continues to improve.

The Capitals are off this weekend for the Thanksgiving holiday but return to action on November 30 when they host the Rushmore Thunder and Dec. 1 when they entertain Huron at the EXPO Center in Ft. Pierre.

-0-

The Oahe Lady Capitals varsity hockey team will begin it’s league season this weekend when they travel to Sioux Center, Iowa to face the Sioux Center Storm in a pair of league contest. The Lady Capitals are short on numbers this year but their head coach, Darrin Kearney says the girls that are back have experience. The Lady Capitals played Sioux Center in a couple of exhibition games earlier this month and coach Kearney says he is looking for improvement from then.

Coach Kearney also says that despite the fact that Sioux Center has only been in the South Dakota High School league for a couple of years, they are continung to improve every season.

The Lady Capitals and the Storm will play at 11:45 am on Saturday and 9:45 am on Sunday. The home opener will be on December 1 when the Lady Capitals host Huron at the EXPO Center.