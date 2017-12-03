Capitals and Lady Capitals Both Drop Games Saturday

FT. PIERRE, S.D. – The Oahe Capitals fell behind 2-0 in the first period and never recovered as the 2 time defending state champion Brookings Rangers skated to a 8-4 win over the Capitals Saturday night at the EXPO Center. 8 different players scored for Brookings who outshot the Capitals 36-14 as Oahe lost for the first time this season. Riggs Sanchez scored a pair of goals for the Capitals while Spencer Wedin and Caden Davis also found the net for the Capitals who’s overall record is 9-1-0 and 1-1-0 in South Dakota High School League play.

In Mitchell, The Lady Capitals went through an offensive drought as Ashley Jones scored twice in the second period to help the Mitchell Marlins to a 2-0 win over the Lady Capitals on Saturday night. The first of Jones goals was a power play goals as the Lady Capitals were penalized 4 time for 8 minutes in the game. Mitchell outshot the Lady Capitals 44-21 in the Lady Capitals league opener. Oahe returns to the ice for a noon face off time against the Brookings Rangers.