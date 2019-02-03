Capitals and Flyers Skate to 4-4 Tie

PIERRE, S.D. – The Oahe Capitals boys varsity hockey team is still tied for first in the South Dakota High School League with Sioux Falls following a 4-4 tie Saturday night at the EXPO Center. The Capitals trailed 4-2 before Spencer Wedin and Raef Briggs scored within a minute of each other in the 13th minute of the period. Andrew Gordon scored the first Capital goal in the first period and Talon Greise scored early in the third period. Sioux Falls outshot the /capitals 41-39 in the game, Both teams get a point in the standings. The Capitals return to action later today when they face the Mitchell Marlins.