Capital Hockey Goes Winless Over the Weekend

BROOKINGS, S.D. – The Oahe Capitals boys varsity hockey team dropped a pair of games over the weekend. On Saturday the Capitals fell 6-4 to the Watertown Lakers as Spencer Wedin scored twice to lead the Capitals on offense. On Sunday, the Brookings Rangers prevailed over the Capitals 5-4. The Capitals took a 2-1 lead into the third period where the teams traded goals. Brookings got the final goal of the game at the 16:31 mark from Ashton Witte that was the game winner. Elliot Leif had a pair of goals for the Capitals while Andrew Gordon also found the net int he third period. The Rangers out shot the Capitals 29-23 as goaltender Keiran Duffy made 24 saves in the game. The loss drops the Capitals record to 2-2-0-1 in the league season. Oahe hosts Huron Friday at 8 pm for their next contest.

WATERTOWN, S.D. – The Oahe Capitals girls varsity hockey team dropped a 4-1 verdict to Watertown in Watertown on Sunday. Madison Evjie scored the Capitals lone goal in the in the second period to tie the game at 1 but Watertown answered with the game winning goal 8 seconds later. They added insurance goals in the third period. Watertown outshot the Capital girls 34-27 in the game as Capital goaltender Abagail Stewart-Fromm made 30 saves. The Capitals fell to 1-4-0 on the league season with the setback. The Capitals will travel to Aberdeen for a noon face off on Saturday.